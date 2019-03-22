Florida RV dealer supports cancer camp for kids

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When you hear the term “KOA” you’ll likely associate it with an RV outing. But there’s more to KOA than just a place to park your rig and enjoy a swim. KOA Care Camps is an associated non-profit organization that raises funds to help send young people with cancer and their families to medically supervised oncology camps where, in the words of the organization, “They have fun, build awesome friendships, feel the joy that comes from camping and spending time in nature, make memories that will help them heal and ultimately return home feeling renewed and filled with hope.”

The group says they’ve partnered with a Ft. Pierce, Florida RV dealer, Interstate RV Sales, that has pledged to help make the mission KOA Care Camps a bit easier. Barry Stern, who owns Interstate RV, has actively worked with the KOA Care Camps organization for some time. Recently his outfit became an authorized dealer for Little Guy Max trailers. These diminutive travel trailers are an easy pull for lighter tow vehicles, scaling in at just a tad over 3,000 pounds, yet still give even tall folks reasonable head room, six feet, seven inches, to be precise.

To aid KOA Care Camps, Interstate is now kicking a $100 donation to Care Camps for each Little Guy Max trailer they sell. Interested? Visit the company website at interstatervsales.com or call Dan Green at Interstate at 772-460-1414.

Source: KOA Care Camps press release and Interstate RV Sales.

