FMCA decides to proceed with upcoming international rally

FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association, will go on as planned with its March 26-29 International Convention and RV Expo in Tucson, Arizona, despite the threat posed by the coronavirus.

FMCA has weighed the possible consequences and chosen to proceed with the event which, if all goes well, will draw 4,000 RVers or more. The average age of an FMCA member is around 70.

During the convention, members stay at the host facility, the Pima County Fairgrounds, in their homes on wheels, both motorhomes and towables. A variety of daytime and evening entertainment is offered, and attendees have many opportunities to socialize with others who share their love of the RV lifestyle.

POLL: WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

If you were in charge, would you cancel the rally or go on?

Activities range from organized meetups such as morning coffee hour and an ice cream social to afternoon happy hours in the RV parking areas.

One key element of each event is the RV Expo. Major RV manufacturers and dealers bring the latest models and invite convention attendees and members of the public to stop by to take a look. Vendors also display and sell a variety of products and services for the RV lifestyle.

FMCA President Jon Walker offered this explanation to members of why he and his board decided to go on with the event, rather than cancel or postpone it: “You have seen all the news for the past month or two concerning the new coronavirus (COVID-19). When this started to dominate our daily news updates, we immediately began thinking about our event in Tucson and how it might affect us there.

“I can honestly tell you that we have done everything one can do to gather as much accurate, up-to-date information on this virus — and how it might affect our members going to Tucson. We have sought information provided by health officials in Tucson. We have read everything we can from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We have researched what medical experts know about how we can protect ourselves from this virus.

“[My wife] Sondra and I . . . expect to have a great convention. All that will change is that we may not want to hug and shake hands with one another like we normally do. But we will be elbow tapping and dancing around in excitement with our FMCA friends and attendees! We plan to have plenty of hand sanitizer at all our gathering places. We can do all this while following the guidelines below, and while remembering, it STILL is all about having fun!”

Registrations can be made at https://www.FMCA.com and by telephone at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 until March 18. After that, RV owners can register upon arrival at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Day passes, which provide admittance only to the RV Expo, will be sold on-site. The day pass for Thursday, March 26, also will be good for Friday, March 27.

##RVT938b