FMCA cancels August International Rally

(March 23, 2020) — FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association, has cancelled its planned 102nd International Convention and RV Expo, scheduled for August 26 to 29 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Earlier this month, the club cancelled its 101st annual rally scheduled for March 26 to 29 in Tucson, Arizona.
The rallies normally attract about 4,000 members.
“With so much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in North America – in particular, how long it might last, FMCA’s leadership made the complex and agonizing decision to cancel this event,” said FMCA president Jon Walker. “For the health of our members and the association, it was the most sensible and appropriate thing to do.
“Hopefully this pandemic will be under control by next spring and we can gather for our next convention scheduled for March 10-13, 2021, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry. Until then, please follow the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help stop the spread of COVID-19. And travel safely.”
FMCA’s staff is currently working from home rather than at its Cincinnati headquarters. “Due to the COVID-19 virus and a ‘Stay at Home’ order issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, FMCA’s business operations will not be operating at full capacity until at least April 6, 2020. We will do our best to service you in a timely manner, but could be delayed in responding. Additionally, we will not be mailing or shipping any items while the ‘Stay At Home’ order is in effect.”
