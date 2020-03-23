FMCA cancels August International Rally

(March 23, 2020) — FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association, has cancelled its planned 102nd International Convention and RV Expo, scheduled for August 26 to 29 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Earlier this month, the club cancelled its 101st annual rally scheduled for March 26 to 29 in Tucson, Arizona.

The rallies normally attract about 4,000 members.

“With so much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in North America – in particular, how long it might last, FMCA’s leadership made the complex and agonizing decision to cancel this event,” said FMCA president Jon Walker. “For the health of our members and the association, it was the most sensible and appropriate thing to do.