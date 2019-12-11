FMCA RV club announces future rallies

Preparations are underway for FMCA’s 101st International Convention and RV Expo — “Sunsets + Saguaros” — at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona, March 26 through 29, 2020. Various registration options are available online at FMCA.com or by calling (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622.

The organization has announced plans for the 102nd International Convention and RV Expo at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, August 26 through 29, 2020.

“The Lancaster Event Center has five interconnected buildings set on 160 acres. That will give us plenty of room for RV parking, seminars, indoor and outdoor exhibits, and all of the other activities associated with an FMCA event,” said Doug Uhlenbrock, FMCA events director. Registration will begin on February 26, 2020.

FMCA has also announced dates for other upcoming events.

RV owners can mark their calendars for two events at what to date is FMCA’s most popular venue — the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Georgia, which has hosted 11 FMCA conventions since 1996. FMCA’s 103rd International Convention and RV Expo will take place there March 10 through 13, 2021, and the 107th International Convention and RV Expo March 15 through 18, 2023.

FMCA has scheduled a trio of events for another destination that has proven popular with FMCA members: Cam-Plex Multi-Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyoming, which has hosted two FMCA RV expos in recent years. Future Cam-Plex dates are July 7 through 10, 2021, 104th International Convention and RV Expo; July 17 through 20, 2024, 110th International Convention and RV Expo; July 14 through 17, 2027, 116th International Convention and RV Expo.

FMCA was known most of its existence at the Family Motor Coach Association. The non-profit group has approximately 75,000 dues paying members.