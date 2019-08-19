FMCA RV club draws 1,800 to North Dakota gathering

FMCA, once known as the Family Motor Coach Association, but nowadays simply FMCA, drew just shy of 1,800 coaches to its 100th annual International Convention and Expo August 14-17 in Minot, North Dakota. It was the largest coach turnout for a summer convention in five years, according to executive director Chris Smith.

FMCA bills itself as the largest non-profit club for recreational vehicle enthusiasts, with 81,000 mostly baby boomer generation RVers. The convention turnout represented about two percent of its membership, which includes owners of motorized and towable RVs.

It was held at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot — a return visit after 15 years.

The highlight of the gathering was a keynote speech by Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger. Captain Sullenberger gained worldwide acclaim on January 15, 2009, when he and his crew safely guided US Airways Flight 1549 to an emergency water landing in New York’s Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 passengers.

The event also included a pre-convention “RV Basics” program managed by The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, which drew about 150 attendees.

In March, FMCA will host its convention at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Ariz., which is expected to draw a larger crowd than Minot due to its proximity to many snowbird members in the area.

Learn more about FMCA at its website.