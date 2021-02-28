FMCA does the right thing for its members

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

As you may recall, a year ago in March, the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) abruptly cancelled its annual international rally in Tucson, Arizona, only weeks before it was to begin. Instead of offering refunds to members who had prepaid to attend the event — in most cases hundreds of dollars, perhaps as much as $1,000 — the club offered vouchers for a future rally. Many members were upset.

Now a year later, as the club of older RVers prepares to gather for its 2021 rally, this time in Perry, Georgia, it has made a decision to refund all the prepaid rally fees for the 2020 Tucson event.

We at RVtravel.com commend the organization for its action.

Here is the letter that FMCA treasurer John Reynolds emailed to all members who were holding vouchers.

“As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic caused FMCA to shut down our international convention scheduled to take place last March in Tucson. With the cancellation being so close to the start of the event, there already had been a substantial cash outlay to cover direct costs and overhead related to the convention. To make matters worse, the stock market experienced a sharp decline when the pandemic started, so FMCA’s investment funds took a hit. Those two factors led to FMCA issuing certificates in lieu of cash refunds.

“We are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. The vaccine has been rolled out, the stock market is near record highs, and FMCA’s overall financial health is the strongest it has been in many years.

“As National Treasurer and Finance Committee chairman, I suggested it was time that we make the situation right for our members and exhibitors. I am pleased to announce that my advice has been followed, and every family member and exhibitor currently holding a letter of credit is being issued a full refund. Be on the lookout for a letter to arrive in the mail soon with a check for the amount you paid for Tucson registration, services, and activities. These checks will be sent in batches over the next month, so it may take until mid-April to reach you.

“Thank you for your patience as we worked this out. While the situation has not been ideal, in the end I think we have been able to do right by our members and exhibitors. We appreciate your continued support of FMCA.”