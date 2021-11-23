Monday, November 22, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Foam gap filler is a quick fix for cracks and holes in the RV

By Nanci Dixon
0
Big Gap filler can
Photo Credit Nanci Dixon

The first time I used foam gap filler we were covering a few holes in our old RV. The foam expanded a lot, amazingly, all over the holes and all over my hands. Pretty soon my hands were covered and firmly stuck together. Think: super glue on steroids! I couldn’t get it off so I couldn’t drive. I had to walk to the hardware store to buy whatever would cut it. After the store staff quit laughing, they kindly sponged it off. So, lesson learned: Wear gloves.

The foam gap filler made by Great Stuff is a great tool for filling small and large holes and is particularly useful for the RVer. Unfortunately, we use it a lot to fill the cracks and holes mice in the desert always seem to find. It expands and quickly dries. It dries so quickly that it is difficult to clean the nozzle and tube enough to allow reuse. An old fashioned pipe cleaner works great! The nozzle comes apart for cleaning and a pipe cleaner can even whisk out the foam filler from the tip of the can. Foam filler dispensing tubeClean foam filler dispensing tube with pipe cleanerCleaning foam filler dispensing nozzel with pipe cleaner

Cleaning foam filler can nozzel with pipe cleaner

Tape the tube to the can and it’s all ready for the next use!

Foam filler dispensing tube

Keep a can of this in your RV. It’ll come in handy more often than you think. Find it here for a great price.

##RVDT1737

Previous articleVideo: Absolutely mind-blowing road technologies that keep roads safe
Next articleWould you pay 15 percent more for a campsite with excellent Wi-Fi over one with poor or no Wi-Fi?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.