Foam gap filler is a quick fix for cracks and holes in the RV

The first time I used foam gap filler we were covering a few holes in our old RV. The foam expanded a lot, amazingly, all over the holes and all over my hands. Pretty soon my hands were covered and firmly stuck together. Think: super glue on steroids! I couldn’t get it off so I couldn’t drive. I had to walk to the hardware store to buy whatever would cut it. After the store staff quit laughing, they kindly sponged it off. So, lesson learned: Wear gloves.

The foam gap filler made by Great Stuff is a great tool for filling small and large holes and is particularly useful for the RVer. Unfortunately, we use it a lot to fill the cracks and holes mice in the desert always seem to find. It expands and quickly dries. It dries so quickly that it is difficult to clean the nozzle and tube enough to allow reuse. An old fashioned pipe cleaner works great! The nozzle comes apart for cleaning and a pipe cleaner can even whisk out the foam filler from the tip of the can.

Tape the tube to the can and it’s all ready for the next use!

Keep a can of this in your RV. It’ll come in handy more often than you think. Find it here for a great price.

##RVDT1737