For New RVers: Video explains RV electrical system basics

This five-minute video explains the basics of how an RV’s 12-volt and 120-volt systems work. It covers converters, inverters, batteries and more. If you have not owned an RV before, this short video should be very helpful in understanding its electrical system, which, by the way, is different than what’s found in a traditional home.

