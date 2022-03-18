Ford F-150 trucks recalled. Windshield wipers may fail

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-150 vehicles. The front windshield wiper motor may become inoperative, causing the wipers to fail. A total of 157,306 vehicles may be involved in this recall.

Inoperative windshield wipers can reduce visibility in certain conditions, increasing the risk of a crash or a lot worse.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 18. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S12.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

If you have one of these vehicles, jump on this. You don’t want to drive with windshield wipers that stop working — very bad news.

