Thursday, March 17, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsPickup Trucks

Ford F-150 trucks recalled. Windshield wipers may fail

By RV Travel
0

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-150 vehicles. The front windshield wiper motor may become inoperative, causing the wipers to fail. A total of 157,306 vehicles may be involved in this recall.

Inoperative windshield wipers can reduce visibility in certain conditions, increasing the risk of a crash or a lot worse.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 18. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S12.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

If you have one of these vehicles, jump on this. You don’t want to drive with windshield wipers that stop working — very bad news.

##RVT1044b

Previous articleWhale watching ramping up along Oregon Coast
Next articleIs this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.