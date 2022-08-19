Ford F-150 vehicles recalled; driveshaft could fracture

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021-2022 F-150 vehicles. Underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage the driveshaft and cause it to fracture.

A fractured driveshaft can cause a loss of drive power or a loss of vehicle control if the driveshaft should contact the ground. Additionally, unintended movement could occur while parked if the parking brake is not engaged. Any of these scenarios increases the risk of a crash. As many as 58,203 vehicles could be affected by this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and repair the driveshaft, as necessary, and properly attach the underbody insulators, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 5, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 to learn more. Ford’s number for this recall is 21S53.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1066b