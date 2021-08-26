Thursday, August 26, 2021
Some Ford F-350 Super Duty trucks recalled. Seatbelt danger

By Chuck Woodbury
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-150 Super Cab vehicles. The front seatbelt webbing may be incorrectly routed. A misrouted seatbelt may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The potential number of affected in this Ford 150 Super Cab truck recall is 16,430.

Remedy
Owners are advised to perform a preliminary self-inspection of the front seatbelts. If the passenger-side seatbelt fails inspection, owners should not use the passenger seat until the repair is performed. If the driver-side seatbelt fails inspection, owners should not drive their vehicle until the repair is performed.

Dealers will inspect the front seatbelts and, if the webbing is misrouted, will replace the seatbelt retractor and pretensioner, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 27, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21C20.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

