Ford recalls 86,296 model F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks

Daytime running lights that cannot dim may reduce the visibility of other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford has notified owners, and dealers will reprogram the Body Control Module (BCM) software, free of charge. The recall began November 25, 2019. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19C10.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

