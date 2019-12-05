Ford recalls 86,296 model F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks

Ford Motor Company is recalling 86,296 model year 2018-2019 F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty trucks. The Daytime Running Lights (DRL) may not dim when the headlight switch is moved into the “On” position. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”