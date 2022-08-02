Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Ford chassis recall: Steering wheel could detach

By RV Travel
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 F-53 Motorhome Stripped Chassis, and F-59 Commercial Stripped Chassis vehicles. The steering wheel attachment bolt may loosen and separate from the steering column, resulting in a loose or detached steering wheel.

A loose or detached steering wheel can result in a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash and injury (or worse!). As many as 692 vehicles may be affected by the recall, which was issued July 28th.

Remedy
Ford will work with the final stage vehicle manufacturers to replace and tighten the steering wheel attachment bolt, free of charge. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S50.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Do you subscribe to the free RV Travel Newsletter? Be sure to sign up. You'll be informed on all significant recalls that affect RVers.

