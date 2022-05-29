Saturday, May 28, 2022

New Ford Maverick is a price, fuel-efficiency hit. Good luck getting one

By James Raia
The 2022 Ford Maverick has proven a success, although many buyers who placed orders for the new offering in the manufacturer’s extensive array of lightweight trucks haven’t received their vehicle and likely won’t soon.

The Maverick combines affordability and fuel efficiency, and it’s also backlogged with many other cars and trucks and many other products in the supply chain fiasco.

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a bargain and a fuel-sipper.
With a starting price of $21,490 and a combined fuel economy of 37 miles per gallon, the Maverick tops the list of the country’s most fuel-efficient trucks.

Here’s a “baker’s dozen” list of the lightweight trucks in the United States with the best combined gas mileage averages.

Each 2022 model truck is listed with its starting price and combined gas mileage average. Ford has six of the 13 trucks on the list. Ram has two vehicles on the list and five additional manufacturers have one truck each on the list, compiled with statistics from Kelley Blue Book.

1. Ford Maverick, $21,490, 37 mpg
2. Ford Ranger SuperCab, $26,795, 23 mpg
3. Ford Ranger SuperCrew, $29,195, 23 mpg
4. Hyundai Santa Cruz, $25,685, 23 mpg
5. Ford F-150 Super Cab, $36,710, 22 mpg
6. Ram 1500 Quad Cab, $34,920, 22 mpg
7. GMC Canyon Extended Cab, $27,995, 22 mpg
8. Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab, $26,395, 22 mpg
9. Ford F-150 Regular Cab, $31,685, 21 mpg
10. Ford F-150 SuperCrew Cab, $39,045, 21 mpg
11. Toyota Tacoma Access Cab, $27,875, 21 mpg
12. Ram 1500 Crew Cab, $38,895, 21 mpg
13. Honda Ridgeline, $38,115, 21 mpg

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

