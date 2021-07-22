Ford recalls some F-350 Super Duty trucks. Drive shaft could separate

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2021 F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks equipped with 6.7L diesel engines and Dana model 275 rear axles. The rear axle housing may not support the load of the pickup truck and deform, which could result in driveshaft separation. The potential number of vehicles affected is 27,604.

Driveshaft separation may result in a loss of drive power, or unintended vehicle movement if the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the axle housing for deformities, and repair or replace the housing, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 16, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall 21S31.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

