Ford recalls some F-350 trucks for incorrect weight information

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling nearly 10,000 model year 2020 F-Super Duty F-350 vehicles equipped with a 6.7L diesel engine, single rear wheels (SRW), 4X4 Crew Cab, Long Box, and a 12k or 12.4k Gross Vehicle Weight Rating. These vehicles may display overstated payload capacity values on the Tire and Loading Information (TREAD) Label, overstated Accessory Reserve Capacity (ARC) values on the Safety Certification Label, and overstated weight values on the Truck Camper Loading Documentation.

If the vehicle is loaded to the payload stated on the TREAD label, it may exceed the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) or Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) and overload the vehicle. An overloaded vehicle can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Tire and Loading Information Label, Safety Certification Label, and the Truck Camper Loading Document (if applicable), free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 22, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21S06.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV and RV-related recalls by clicking here. We also publish a weekly recap of recalls in the free Sunday edition of our RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here.

##RVT989b