Monday, June 5, 2023

RV Recalls

Forest River recalls some trailers; gas could leak into cabin

By RV Travel
RV manufacturer Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2023 East to West Della Terra and East to West Silver Lake travel trailers. The trailers’ furnaces may have been installed incorrectly, which could cause the cold air return to invert the cooktop flame which could result in a gas leak inside the RVs’ cabins.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire which could lead to injury or death.

Remedy
Dealers will pull out the furnace as intended to allow for proper cold air return, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 5, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-264-6664. Forest River’s number for this recall is 500-1644.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

