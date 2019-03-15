Forest River recalls trailers: Tire placard advises over-inflating tires

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Wildwood travel trailers. The Federal Placard indicates an incorrect front tire pressure of 110 PSI. The correct PSI of the front, rear and spare tires is 80 PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire selection and Rims.”

Additionally, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.”

Overinflating a tire may result in tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River has notified owners, and supplied a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall began February 25, 2019. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-6127, extension 10917. Forest River’s number for this recall is 69-0949.