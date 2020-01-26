Forest River motorhome recall: Wrong propane line routing could cause fire

Forest River, Inc. is recalling certain 2019-2020 Georgetown GTA34H5F motorhomes. The rubber liquid propane (LP) gas line may have been improperly routed against the metal burner chamber of the refrigerator.
If the LP line contacts the burner assembly, the hose may melt, causing a gas leak, increasing the risk of a fire.
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will reroute the LP line away from the burn chamber, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 68-1125.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
