Forest River recalls some 2020 trailers for fire hazard

Forest River, Inc. is recalling 184 model year 2020 Cedar Creek trailers. The residential stove may have been installed too close to the window valance, potentially resulting in a fire.

A fire can increase the risk of an injury or loss of life.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fabric valance with a non-combustible valance and reposition the stove to prevent the start of a fire, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 21, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-593-4000. Forest River’s number for this recall is 20-1136.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

