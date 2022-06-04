Some Forest River Berkshire motorhomes recalled

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Forest River Berkshire motorhomes. An incorrect circuit breaker was installed in the vehicle’s house distribution subpanel which prohibits the internal spring retention mechanism from properly contacting the subpanel.

Improper contact of the internal spring retention mechanism can cause excessive heat, increasing the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or worse.

Remedy

Dealers will install the correct breaker, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 6, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-522-1368. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-1516.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1055b