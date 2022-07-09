Forest River, Coachmen trailers recalled: trailer brakes could fail

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Coachmen Catalina, and 2021-2022 Forest River Aurora travel trailers. The breakaway switch may be incorrectly wired to the battery disconnect, which can prevent the trailer brakes from activating as intended. As many as 12,141 RVs could be potentially involved in the recall.

Trailer brakes that fail to activate can increase the risk of a crash and injury to the RVers and other nearby motorists.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and re-wire the breakaway switch, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 15, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-6241. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1529.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).