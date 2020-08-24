Forest River motorhome recall: Fresh water tank may detach

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Salem and Wildwood motorhomes. The fresh water tank may not be properly secured to the vehicle’s frame.
A fresh water tank that detaches from the frame could increase the risk of a dangerous road hazard and crash.
Remedy
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will properly secure the holding tank, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-503-831-5410. Forest River’s number for this recall is 22-1219.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
