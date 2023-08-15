Some Forest River motorhomes recalled for fire danger

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2024 Coachmen Beyond, Galleria, and Nova motorhomes, equipped with certain SmartPlug 30-Amp Shore Power Inlets. The manganese bronze D-rings may crack or fail when over-tightened.

A D-ring that cracks or fails may allow wires to loosen, causing electrical arcing and increasing the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or worse.

Remedy

Dealers will install a new smart plug, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to begin September 23, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 574-825-6319. Forest River’s number for this recall is 225-1669.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.safercar.gov.