Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Some Forest River motorhomes recalled for fire danger

By RV Travel
Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2024 Coachmen Beyond, Galleria, and Nova motorhomes, equipped with certain SmartPlug 30-Amp Shore Power Inlets. The manganese bronze D-rings may crack or fail when over-tightened.

A D-ring that cracks or fails may allow wires to loosen, causing electrical arcing and increasing the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or worse.

Remedy
Dealers will install a new smart plug, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to begin September 23, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 574-825-6319. Forest River’s number for this recall is 225-1669.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.safercar.gov.

RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 15, 2023

