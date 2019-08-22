Forest River recall: fifth wheel ladder may block emergency exit

Forest River, Inc. , is recalling certain 2020 Columbus fifth wheel trailers. The rear ladder blocks the egress window on the rear wall, preventing the use of the window.

In the event of an emergency, occupants may not be able to exit the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury or death.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install an egress window, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 18, 2019. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-821-1487. Forest River’s number for this recall is 410-1071.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

