Forest River recalls some 2021-2022 motorhomes for gas leak

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Coachmen Galleria, Beyond, and Nova motorhomes equipped with certain 2-burner cooktops. The burner control valves may become damaged, causing a gas leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the cooktop, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 29, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service phone number 1-574-825-6319. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1513.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

