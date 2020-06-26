Forest River recalls motorhomes for potential loss of brake fluid

Loss of brake fluid can extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy Forest River will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will inspect and replace the brake hoses, as necessary. Additionally, the fender liners will be modified. All services will be performed free of charge. This recall is expected to begin July 29, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3BRADVER. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1177.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.