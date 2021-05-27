Thursday, May 27, 2021
RV Recalls

Forest River recalls some RVs. Floor could detach from chassis

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Sierra and Sandpiper Fifth Wheel and Travel Trailers. The bolts that hold the floor to the chassis were improperly tightened.

Improperly tightened bolts could cause the trailer body to detach from the chassis, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will tighten the bolts to the chassis outriggers, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expect to be mailed July 3, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-4574. Forest River’s number for this recall is 03-1347.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

