Forest River recalls some motorhomes for inverter issue

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Berkshire BEA40C-380, BEA40E-380, BEA45A-450, and BEA45CA-450 motorhomes equipped with 3000W inverters. These inverters supply too much current to the 10 gauge Romex wire.
Overloaded wires may increase the risk of a fire, which could result in injury.
Remedy
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 3000W inverter with a 2800W inverter, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 14, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-754-533-5934. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-1225.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.
