Forest River recalls some trailers, safety chains too weak

If the vehicle trailer becomes detached from the tow vehicle, the safety chains may break, leading to complete detachment and potential property damage, personal injury or a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and a dealer or service center will replace the safety chains, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 1, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3112. Forest River’s number for this recall is 37-1170.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

