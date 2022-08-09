Forest River recalls some trailers: Axles installed backwards

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 Flagstaff and 2022-2023 Rockwood tent campers. The axle may be installed backwards, which can reduce brake function.

A loss of brake function increases the risk of a crash and injury. As many as 244 RVs may be involved in the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and properly install the axle if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 9, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-642-8943. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10-1539.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1065b