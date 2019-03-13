Forest River recalls trailers: breakaway switch issue

Forest River, Inc., is recalling 2,454 model year 2019 Flagstaff and Rockwood travel trailers. The breakaway safety switch may be improperly wired, and as a result the trailer brakes will not apply in the event that the trailer disconnects from the tow vehicle.

The trailer’s inability to apply the brakes in the event of a separation can increase the risk of crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new wiring harness to maintain the supply of power to the brake system, free of charge. The recall began February 25, 2019. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-2640. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10B-0943.