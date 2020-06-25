Forest River RV recall: Surveyor trailer’s furnace may be installed wrong

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling 169 model year 2020 Surveyor travel trailers equipped with a specific 30K BTU furnace. The furnace may not have been properly secured inside the furnace cabinet, allowing it to move freely inside the cabinet.

If the furnace moves within the cabinet, it may detach from the exhaust vent, possibly causing a buildup of carbon monoxide inside the vehicle, increasing the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or death.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will secure the furnace and verify the exhaust vent connections, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 29, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3119 Option 2. Forest River’s number for this recall is 47-1175.