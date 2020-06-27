Forest River RV recalls some toyhaulers for propane leak issue

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Cherokee Wolf Pack toyhauler RVs, model CKF325PACK13. The propane gas line may be routed around sharp edges which could cause a propane leak.
A propane leak can increase the risk of a fire, which could result in injury or death.
Remedy
Forest River will notify owners and dealers will reroute the propane line and/or replace it if necessary, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin August 5, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 73-1182.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
