Forest River trailers recalled for possible tire belt separation

Forest River, Inc., is recalling certain 2021-2022 Prime Time Sanibel, Crusader, Forest River Cardinal, and Continental Cargo fifth wheel trailers, equipped with certain Sailun tires, size ST235/80R16/G. Due to a manufacturing issue, the tires may experience a belt separation. The potential number of units affected is 1,164.

Belt separation could lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the tire DOT codes, and replace the tires as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 16, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-4995. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1449.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1035b