Forest Service hiking some camping fees double or more

U.S. Forest Service (USFS) campgrounds have traditionally been among the most affordable. Some in primitive locations with primitive facilities are still free today. Alas, that is likely changing.

This past week the Forest Service has identified 93 campgrounds in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in Colorado and Wyoming where it is proposing to add or raise camping fees, in some cases more than double. The proposal would increase fees at 67 existing sites and add fees to 26 others.

Campsite fees in close to two dozen campgrounds would double from $10 a night to $20 or even $26 for sites at Dry Lake, Dumont Lake, Hahns Peak Lake and the Seedhouse Campground.

Some now-free campgrounds would require a fee.

Cabin rentals would jump from $80 to $120 per night. Trails that were once free to hike would require a $5 fee. Land managers, here and in other National Forests, say the increases and additions are to catch up with demand and maintenance.

For a complete list of fee changes visit here.

##RVT1112b