Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 930

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 80 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Oblong City Park, Oblong, IL

ALMOST FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. City Park has 26 20/30A E/W RV sites; 10 pull-thrus and 16 back-ins, all big-rig friendly. Please note the water is shut off Nov. 1 – Apr. 14. Dump station is free to all. Picnic areas, 3 large shelters, 6-acre lake with fishing, paved and well-lit, walking/jogging path around the lake, playgrounds, basketball court, horseshoe courts, and sand volleyball court all within the park. Showerhouse open Apr. 1 – Oct. 31. Campground open all year. No reservations. Self-register and self-pay at drop slot at restrooms. No maximum stay. $10/night. Click here for details.

Jolon Road Gravel Turnout, King City, CA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Two large gravel areas have room for rigs to turn around without backing up. Park so as not to obstruct movement by any other vehicles. Not level; the farther you go toward the top of the hill the more level it gets; slope at top is manageable. The lot is unlit, appears safe, but there are no amenities. Possible occasional noise from trucks dropping trailers here. Click here for details.

“We stop overnight at Flying J’s. Most have dedicated RV sites. Get there by 5 pm. Especially during peak travel season. They fill up fast. Many have restaurants. We’ve found the food good. Others have fast-food restaurants. Be sure and patronize them. If one looks really busy or there is not another one for a long distance, try to go on. The truckers need those spots for rest. It is their livelihood.” — Normalea Lutterloh

