Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 933

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

Updated weekly

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

From OvernightRVParking.com

Schreiner Park, Junction, TX

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed and permission is not required. There is room for 6 RVs right along river, but no designated RV spaces. There are no hookups. Park along 1st Street, on far N or S end of the park & as far away from the bridge as possible, avoid any yellow taped area around bank erosion. Low clearance issues with some trees in park, so be alert. The lot is level, well-lit and has a playground. Appears very safe; patrolled by local police. 12-15 eating places along the 2-mile stretch of Main St. Open all year. Reservable for groups. Maximum stay: 3 days. Click here for details.

Unnamed SR 138 Gravel Lot, Palmdale, CA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Open gravel lot is behind the E end of Palmdale Market Place strip mall, and beside Primo Burger, which is on the end of the strip mall. No signage to the contrary, and trucks and RVs park here regularly without incident. Level, with ambient lighting from street lights. Many restaurants nearby. Walmart also across SR 138. Click here for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

From our Facebook group, Free Campgrounds:

“Hundreds of RVers are boondocking now north and south of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, on BLM lands along state route 95. It’s easy to see the ‘settlements’ as you drive by either direction. Stay for free for up to two weeks according to BLM rules.” — Editor Chuck Woodbury

“Falcon County (in southern Texas) has a free campground near Falcon State Park – has water, dump and trash pickup.” — Jeanne McKenzie

Please join our Facebook group and share your favorite free camping spots or submit free or inexpensive campground information to us here. Thanks!

See last week’s free (or almost free) locations here.

