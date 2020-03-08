Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 938

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

Updated weekly

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

From OvernightRVParking.com

Old SR 152 Gravel Turnout, Hollister, CA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Paved cul-de-sac and gravel turnout are at end of a segment of old SR 152. No hookups or other amenities. Cul-de-sac is large enough for most rigs to turn around. Gravel turnout is wide and nearly level, but has a curb to go over to return to the paved roadway; be sure of clearance under your vehicle. Gravel area may have ruts following wet weather. Some noise from nearby SR 152, but you sit below grade of the highway; possible noise from trucks also parked here. Click here for details.

Office Depot # 2178, Port Arthur, TX

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed but obtain permission from customer service or from the manager. Park in far NE end of the lot, away from the store, without obstructing traffic lanes or encroaching upon parking lot space of adjacent stores. Well-lit and level with drainage slopes; fairly quiet. McDonald’s in adjacent Walmart, 5-6 other eating places adjacent to lot. Click here for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

From our Facebook group, Free Campgrounds:

“Made our way to Winslow, AZ, today. There is a local park, McHood Park, that is 14-day FREE boondocking along the River. About 4 miles south on 99. And it looks like the city is installing RV sure power 30/50 amp service as well. There is a bathroom (closed in winter) and boat launch — Edith Horn



“If you have a generator you can stay 14-days for free on Magnolia Beach in Texas. It’s a mile-long seashell beach and you parked your rig 10 feet from the water. Great fishing. — Albert Wax

Please join our Facebook group and share your favorite free camping spots or submit free or inexpensive campground information to us here. Thanks!

See last week’s free (or almost free) locations here.

Resources

• Walmart Directory: Best printed directory of Walmart locations

• Guide to Free Campgrounds: Best-selling directory, year after year.

• Overnight RV Parking: More than 14,000 location listings. Inexpensive membership required.

• Harvest Hosts: Members can stay free overnight at farms & wineries.

AFFILIATE OFFER: Save 10% on campground fees when you join the Good Sam Club!

Helpful videos

• Video: Where to camp for free in an RV.

• Video: How to camp in an RV at Walmart for free.

• Video: Best source of free and inexpensive RV camping.

• Video: Which “Big Box” stores allow free RV camping?

• Video: RV camping for less than $1 a day. Stay months.

• Video: Okay to stay overnight at truck stops?

• Video: Camping at Elk Lodges. An amazing bargain.



Walmart Free RV Parking

• Walmart’s official policy about overnight stays in RVs.

• The ABCs of “camping” at Walmart.

• Guidelines for overnighting in an RV at Walmart.

Good Reading

• RV park owners say “Walmart campers are cheapskates.”

• The appeal of boondocking in the desert.

• Articles and information from RVtravel.com about boondocking.

• Six safety tips for overnight RV stays at casinos.

• Free camping at wildlife refuges.

• Why overnight RV parking at truck stops is a bad idea

• Try winter boondocking at LTVAs in AZ and CA deserts.