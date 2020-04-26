Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 945

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

Updated weekly

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

From OvernightRVParking.com

Cracker Barrel #412, Londonderry NH

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission required. Park in one of five marked BUS/RV spaces in the back of the store, or as directed. RVs that won’t fit in those spaces may receive directions to park in another part of the lot. Two sides of the lot are bordered by a pond. It is well-lit and appears level. If you park overnight there, please purchase your evening meal and/or breakfast there. Click here for details.

Pegleg Smith Monument Camping Area, Borrego Springs, CA

FREE! Overnight parking and camping are allowed. This tract is not part of surrounding Anza-Borrego State Park, but a new regulation limits camping here and at State Park to a total of 30 days in any calendar year. No marked sites. No services or hookups, no dumping. Dump station at Borrego Palm Canyon State Park (pay day-use fee). Commercial dump station at Desert Gas & Auto in Borrego Springs. Can be noisy on weekend days due to ATV use nearby. Note that all vehicles must be street legal and driven only by licensed drivers. New pit toilets, allowing use by non-self-contained RVs. Most services available in Borrego Springs. Click here for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Please join our Facebook group, Free Campgrounds, and share your favorite free camping spots or submit free or inexpensive campground information to us here. Thanks!

“Cactus Pete’s Casino in Jackpot, Nevada, has a huge parking lot you can park free in.” — Barbara Claman Rogers

“Coconino NF opened up their forest roads up in the rim north of Payson, AZ. It’s dispersed camping and limited to 14 nights with no amenities.” — Melissa Joseph

See last week’s free (or almost free) locations here.

Resources

• Walmart Directory: Best printed directory of Walmart locations

• Guide to Free Campgrounds: Best-selling directory, year after year.

• Overnight RV Parking: More than 14,000 location listings. Inexpensive membership required.

• Harvest Hosts: Members can stay free overnight at farms & wineries.

Helpful videos

• Video: Where to camp for free in an RV.

• Video: How to camp in an RV at Walmart for free.

• Video: Best source of free and inexpensive RV camping.

• Video: Which “Big Box” stores allow free RV camping?

• Video: RV camping for less than $1 a day. Stay months.

• Video: Okay to stay overnight at truck stops?

• Video: Camping at Elk Lodges. An amazing bargain.



Walmart Free RV Parking

• Walmart’s official policy about overnight stays in RVs.

• The ABCs of “camping” at Walmart.

• Guidelines for overnighting in an RV at Walmart.

Good Reading

• RV park owners say “Walmart campers are cheapskates.”

• The appeal of boondocking in the desert.

• Articles and information from RVtravel.com about boondocking.

• Six safety tips for overnight RV stays at casinos.

• Free camping at wildlife refuges.

• Why overnight RV parking at truck stops is a bad idea

• Try winter boondocking at LTVAs in AZ and CA deserts.