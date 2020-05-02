Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 946

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

Cracker Barrel #216, Evansville, IN

FREE! Please obtain permission from the manager, who welcomes RVers to park overnight. If arriving late, call ahead for permission. Park in one of 7 marked bus/RV spaces behind the store, or as directed. RVs that won’t fit in those spaces may receive permission to park along one edge of the lot, or may have to unhook for the night. Small RVs that will fit in a single auto parking space may receive permission to do so. Lot is level and well-lit, and has a view overlooking a small lake. Possible traffic noise. If you park overnight here, please purchase your evening meal and/or breakfast here. Click here for details.

Camel Rock Valero, Santa Fe, NM

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed and permission is not required. Park in the open lot just E of the gas station. The lot may be muddy following wet weather but it is fairly level around the edges, but has humps and potholes in the center. Well-lit, with security patrols from Camel Rock Casino on duty. Light traffic noise. Diesel fuel available. Click here for details.

Please join our Facebook group, Free Campgrounds, and share your favorite free camping spots or submit free or inexpensive campground information to us here. Thanks!

In response to someone looking for free camping near Twin Lakes and Durango, CO:

“Twin Lakes Dispersed – USFS

Dispersed sites, No water, No toilets, Tent & RV camping: Free, Elev: 9715 ft, Nearest town: Twin Lakes,

West of Durango:

Cherry Creek Pit – USFS

Dispersed sites, No water, No toilets, Open all year, Tents only: Free, Elev: 8069 ft,

FSR 316 Dispersed 1 – USFS

Dispersed sites, No water, No toilets, Reservations not accepted, Open Jun-Nov, Tent & RV camping: Free, Elev: 8095 ft, Nearest town: Mancos” — Lee Alexander

