Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 947

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

Big Chief Truck Stop, Fergus Falls, MN

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Park in large open lot east of the truck stop. Lot is level, well-lit, and appears safe. RVer describes the location as quiet, but there may be noise from trucks. Free Wi-Fi. Truck stop has gas and diesel fuel but no propane. Restaurant on premises open 24/7. Click here for details.



Walmart Supercenter #584, Dry Ridge, KY

Free! RVer reports that Overnight RV Parking is allowed. The store still does not allow trucks to remain in lot more than four hours, but does allow overnight RV parking. Permission from the store is required. Park in the north end of lot, as far from the store as possible. It appears pretty level and is well-lit. Subway restaurant in store and many other eating places at this exit. Gas station on site with diesel. Click here for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV.

“Woodbury State Park in Ohio opens up for deer season and is free to hunters (no water, sewer or electric).” — Pyle Russ [Check in advance for possible COVID-19 restrictions.]



“West Memphis, Texas. Last summer my daughter and I stayed at their city park. It had electricity, there was no charge and it was located by the swimming pool. You have to call them and give them your info.” — Sharon Thomas Smith

