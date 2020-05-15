Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 948

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

Updated weekly

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

From OvernightRVParking.com

Black River Crossing Oasis (Cenex Station), Black River Falls, WI

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed but you must obtain permission from clerk on duty. Park in the marked truck/bus area in back, but without blocking LP gas tank access. Lot is level, well-lit, fairly quiet, and appears safe. Complex has Cenex Co-Op Gas station & C-store with Taco John’s & Subway inside. There is a Perkins restaurant, Orange Moose Bar & Grill, and Best Western hotel next door. Diesel and gas available. Dump station on premises. Click for details.



Pops 66 Soda Ranch, Arcadia, OK

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Staff emphasized that there are no designated RV spaces or hookups, but that RVs sometimes park overnight. Paved lot is level, and appears quiet and safe. On-site restaurant features 700 kinds of soda, sparkling water and other beverages. If you park overnight here, please purchase your evening meal and/or weekend breakfast here. Click for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Please join our Facebook group, Free Campgrounds, and share your favorite free camping spots or submit free or inexpensive campground information to us here. Thanks!

Other free places to note:

The Visitor Center in Natchez, Mississippi, offers free camping with free water and electricity.

Elk City Lake in Elk City, Oklahoma, is free. Boat launch, disc golf, bathrooms, grills, picnic tables on premises. Free water and electricity.

See last week’s free (or almost free) locations here.

Resources

• Walmart Directory: Best printed directory of Walmart locations

• Guide to Free Campgrounds: Best-selling directory, year after year.

• Overnight RV Parking: More than 14,000 location listings. Inexpensive membership required.

• Harvest Hosts: Members can stay free overnight at farms & wineries.

AFFILIATE OFFER: Save 10% on campground fees when you join the Good Sam Club!

Helpful videos

• Video: Where to camp for free in an RV.

• Video: How to camp in an RV at Walmart for free.

• Video: Best source of free and inexpensive RV camping.

• Video: Which “Big Box” stores allow free RV camping?

• Video: RV camping for less than $1 a day. Stay months.

• Video: Okay to stay overnight at truck stops?

• Video: Camping at Elk Lodges. An amazing bargain.



Walmart Free RV Parking

• Walmart’s official policy about overnight stays in RVs.

• The ABCs of “camping” at Walmart.

• Guidelines for overnighting in an RV at Walmart.

Good Reading

• RV park owners say “Walmart campers are cheapskates.”

• The appeal of boondocking in the desert.

• Articles and information from RVtravel.com about boondocking.

• Six safety tips for overnight RV stays at casinos.

• Free camping at wildlife refuges.

• Why overnight RV parking at truck stops is a bad idea

• Try winter boondocking at LTVAs in AZ and CA deserts.