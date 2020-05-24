Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 949

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

Cabela’s (Parking Lot Parking), Sidney, NE

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed for one night only. This lot is often extremely busy and full, with painted lines delineating parking spaces close to 70 ft. long. Pull as far forward in spaces as possible, to leave room for a smaller RV behind you. DO NOT EXTEND SLIDES as they may be struck by trucks arriving after dark. The lot is well-lit and clean. Store also has a full-hookup RV park, at rates that exceed our usual maximum of $20/night. Dump station in lot with non-potable rinse water. Free potable water fill near dump station too. Free WiFi. Click here for details.

Warren County SB Parking Only Rest Area, Saint Charles, IA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed on a seasonal basis. The entrance ramp to I-35 is on an uphill grade, and winter weather often causes unsafe re-entry onto I-35. State of IA allows RVs and other vehicles to park in a rest area for a maximum of 24 hours. This rest area has parallel parking along both curbs. No other amenities. Click here for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Kate Spenard Munson asked on our Facebook group, Free Campgrounds: Does anyone know if you can still park in a casino lot even if it’s closed?

Overnight RV Parking answered: “The reports we’re receiving tell us that most casinos that have closed have also closed their parking lots. There may be exceptions, but each casino runs its own operation and sets its own rules. If there’s one specific one you’re thinking about, you should call them first, or at least have a backup location in mind.”

