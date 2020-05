Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 950

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Walmart Supercentre, Regina, SK, Canada

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed ONLY with store permission. Obtain permission from customer service desk. Park along the east edge of the lot, away from the store and without obstructing traffic lanes. Level, well-lit, quiet, and appears safe. Store offers free Wi-Fi. McDonald’s (also with free Wi-Fi) and Tim Hortons in store; Quiznos, Subway, Dairy Queen in same shopping center. Walmart has walk-in medical clinic. Click here for details.

Burger King, Londonderry, NH

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed for one night only. Permission from the manager on duty is required. Park in marked long-vehicle spaces parallel to the south edge of the lot. Follow their driving directions through lot; otherwise, you may have no way to turn around to exit. This also means that streetside slides may not be used. This curb crests a small hill; the most level spots are at the top. Appears safe. If you park overnight there, please purchase your evening meal and/or breakfast there. Click here for details.

In response to a question about free camping spots near Cheyenne, WY, Facebook user Mac Jones wrote: “Approximately 20 miles up Happy Jack road west of Cheyenne there’s an area called Vedauwoo Recreation area. National Forest. Plenty of boondocking sites.”

