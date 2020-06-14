Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 952

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

Updated weekly

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

Wayne Russell RV Park (City Park), Floydada, TX

ALMOST FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. City park has 8 level, gravel pull-thru 30/50A E/W/S sites and a dump station. It is well-lit with no apparent security concerns. Some traffic noise during day, but very quiet at night. Sporadic Wi-Fi signal at the park, but there is Wi-Fi at the local library. Max. Stay: 5 days. 2020 rate: First two days free; days 3-5, $10/night. Click here for details.



T-Bone Truck Stop, Columbus, NE

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. The manager welcomes RVs to park overnight and says permission is not required. Park in the large gravel lot in the back with trucks. Lot is large enough to park away from trucks, and is level and appears safe. It is not brightly lit. One RVer reports a quiet night with not many trucks. Restaurant and convenience store on site. Click here for details.



Headed to Wall Drug soon? Facebook user Jan Arthur wrote: “Just 8 miles west of Wall Drug is the town of Wasta, SD. There is a very small RV park behind the gas station and museum there with 50 amp for only $5 a nite last two times we were there 2-3 years ago. Great deal when it’s too hot to boondock!”

