Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 953

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

Updated weekly

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

From OvernightRVParking.com

SR 114 Roadside Picnic Area, Paradise, TX

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Texas allows parking for up to 24 hours in roadside picnic areas unless there is signage to the contrary. This rest area is a triangular loop, well separated from the road, with entrances at both ends. Room for several RVs. Level, unlit, and appears safe. Possible traffic noise. Two or three sheltered picnic tables, and trash barrels on site. Click here for details.

Southern Pride Travel Plaza, Paducah, KY

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed and permission is not required. There are 25 back-in spaces along SW edge of lot, with optional electric hookups for trucks ($1 – $2/hour). These spaces slope down and sideways. There are about 20 more pull-thru spaces in N lot, without electric. These are level and better lit than the back-ins. Appears safe, with usual truck stop noise. Food options on site. Internet access (fee?). Propane fill available. ATM, Travel Store. Click here for details.



Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Please join our Facebook group, Free Campgrounds, and share your favorite free camping spots or submit free or inexpensive campground information to us here. Thanks!

Facebook user Carolyn McDade Hall wrote: “I-40 in Groom, Texas, exit 112. There’s a huge cross that marks the spot. You can park overnight in their large parking lot. Good place to take refuge from the strong winds that hit that area.”

A tip from Facebook user Duane Peck: “Some Ohio rest stops on I-80 have RV parking with hookups for $20 cash.”

See last week’s free (or almost free) locations here.

Resources

• Walmart Directory: Best printed directory of Walmart locations

• Guide to Free Campgrounds: Best-selling directory, year after year.

• Overnight RV Parking: More than 14,000 location listings. Inexpensive membership required.

• Harvest Hosts: Members can stay free overnight at farms & wineries.

AFFILIATE OFFER: Save 10% on campground fees when you join the Good Sam Club!

Helpful videos

• Video: Where to camp for free in an RV.

• Video: How to camp in an RV at Walmart for free.

• Video: Best source of free and inexpensive RV camping.

• Video: Which “Big Box” stores allow free RV camping?

• Video: RV camping for less than $1 a day. Stay months.

• Video: Okay to stay overnight at truck stops?

• Video: Camping at Elk Lodges. An amazing bargain.



Walmart Free RV Parking

• Walmart’s official policy about overnight stays in RVs.

• The ABCs of “camping” at Walmart.

Good Reading

• RV park owners say “Walmart campers are cheapskates.”

• The appeal of boondocking in the desert.

• Articles and information from RVtravel.com about boondocking.

• Six safety tips for overnight RV stays at casinos.

• Free camping at wildlife refuges.

• Why overnight RV parking at truck stops is a bad idea.

• Try winter boondocking at LTVAs in AZ and CA deserts.