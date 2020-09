Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 964

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 58 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

From OvernightRVParking.com

Steve’s Place (privately owned RV Park), Lincoln, MT

ALMOST FREE! Local resident allows overnight parking on a wooded lot in downtown Lincoln, MT. 12 RV spaces ranging from 33 ft. to 70 ft. in length. No satellite reception due to trees. No hookups. Cenex station immediately to the west that has a dump station ($5), potable water fill (free); bulk propane. 3 – 4 eating places within a 2-block walk. Lot is level, quiet, and safe. Season: Opens when snow melts in the spring; closes when snow arrives in the fall. Reservations available by phone. Maximum stay: Unknown. 2020 Rate: $10 or more per night donation; 100% of all donations go to local school district. Click here for details.



Quality Inn Suites Hotel, Tallahassee, FL

ALMOST FREE! Overnight parking is allowed! Dry camping in grass lot behind hotel, on hotel property, surrounded by trees. No hookups, no potable water, no dump station. Room for 5 RVs. Hotel has free Wi-Fi. Free access to ice machine. Coin laundry on site. Inquire at hotel front desk about discounts to local attractions including Auto Museum across US 90. Spaces reservable by phone. Maximum stay: 5 nights at nightly rate; or $160/month. Backwoods Crossing Restaurant, Waffle House adjacent; other restaurants nearby. Click here for details.



Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Two new guides to free campgrounds

Roundabout Publications has teamed up with the Ultimate Public Campground Project on these two new guides. Discover thousands of designated camping areas in the West and in America’s Heartland – real places – not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various governmental agencies. Learn more about the West edition or Heartland edition.

Facebook user Gary Gilmore says, “Tatum, NM Free Camping. 401-499 E Beech St, Tatum, NM 88267 (full hook ups!)”

And user Gary Yadon says, “Thedford, NE. City park with thirty amp elect. Donations.”

See last week’s free (or almost free) locations here.

