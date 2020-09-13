Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 965

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 58 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

From OvernightRVParking.com

Trafton Park & Rest Area, Malta, MT

ALMOST FREE! Overnight parking is allowed! The city park has unmarked dry camping; room for several rigs. Be alert for low branches in the park. No hookups, central water fill. No dump station; see listing for nearby West Side Truck Stop. Restrooms, BBQ grills, picnic shelters and picnic tables on-site as well as basketball & volleyball courts, softball fields, playground, and a horseshoe pit. Fishing access in the adjacent river. Open May-Nov.; exact dates depend on weather & snow. No reservations. Self-register, self-pay at payment box. 2020 rate: $5/night. Click here for details.

Toonerville, KS Parking area, Elkhart, KS

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed in KS roadside parks, etc. for one night only. This paved parking area is for Toonerville, a historic site in the Cimarron National Grasslands, a work camp for people restoring grasslands damaged in the dust bowl of the 1930s. The parking area is ~ 225 ft. long & 40 ft. wide, off & separate from hwy, with entrances at both ends. No marked parking spaces. Park without interfering with movement by any other vehicles. Fairly level, unlit, and appears safe. No amenities. Click here for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Two new guides to free campgrounds

Roundabout Publications has teamed up with the Ultimate Public Campground Project on these two new guides. Discover thousands of designated camping areas in the West and in America’s Heartland – real places – not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various governmental agencies. Learn more about the West edition or Heartland edition.

