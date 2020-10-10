Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 969

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 60 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

Sam’s Club #6509, Rome, GA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission from the store required by telephone at least 24 hours before arrival. Unless directed otherwise, park in the far NW corner of the lot, without obstructing traffic lanes. Level with drainage slopes, well-lit, and quiet. Walmart adjacent and at least 8 – 10 restaurants along Shorter Ave (SR 30), which runs behind the store. Click for details.



Casey’s General Store, Higginsville, MO

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed, but permission from staff on duty required. Park along the edge of the gravel roadway behind the store; don’t block traffic lane or obstruct movement by other vehicles. Click for details.



Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Two excellent guides to free campgrounds

Roundabout Publications has teamed up with the Ultimate Public Campground Project on these two new guides. Discover thousands of designated camping areas in the West and in America’s Heartland – real places – not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various governmental agencies. Learn more about the West edition or Heartland edition.

And this guidebook should be an essential resource for RVers who boondock on public lands: Bureau of Land Management Camping.

From Facebook user Rene Malak on our Free Campgrounds Facebook group, “36 miles outside of Seattle, Tulalip Casino will allow you couple of nights free of camping.”

On our Facebook group, Outstanding but affordable RV parks, Gary Gilmore left this comment: “Hill & Hollow Campground in Pentwater, MI. ‘Quiet Season’ (before Memorial Day/after Labor Day), full hookup sites (30/50a, water, sewer, basic wifi) only $30/night. We’re in a 36′ Class A Winnebago. Almost all sites level or close to it.”

Please join us in our Facebook groups, Outstanding but affordable RV parks, and Free Campgrounds.

See last week’s free (or almost free) locations here.

